Has anyone spotted this missing teenager last seen in Clonmel 

This is a picture of missing 15 year-old youth Shaun Cox, who was last seen in Clonmel town centre two days ago.

Gardai are appealing to the public for help in tracing the missing teenager.

He was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema, Clonmel at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday. He is from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Shaun is described as being 6’ft in height, large build, light brown hair that is shaved on the sides. When last seen, Shaun was wearing a navy/grey tracksuit with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Shaun or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177649, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.