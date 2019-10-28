Missing 15 year-old boy has been found safe and well 

The 15 year-old youth reported missing on Saturday with the last sighting of him in Clonmel, has been found safe and well.

Gardai issued a statement just before lunchtime announcing that Shaun Cox has been located. The teenager from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork went missing on Saturday afternoon. The last sighting of him had been outside the Omniplex Cinema in Clonmel at 3.15pm.

Gardai issued an appeal last night (Sunday) for the public’s help in finding him.