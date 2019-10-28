Twelve retiring Tipperary ETB staff are honoured

Pictured are six of the twelve retired TETB staff. Back row: Emer Delaney (Comeragh College, Carrick-on-Suir), Bridget O'Neill (Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule), Olive Cornelia (Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule), Eileen Condon (Director of Further Education), Edmond Ryan (Central Technical Institute, Clonmel) and Meta Darcy (Borrisokane Community College). Front row: Cllr Roger Kennedy (Chairperson, Tipperary ETB) and Bernadette Cullen (Chief Executive, Tipperary ETB) Picture: ODHRAN DUCIE

Tipperary Education and Training Board (ETB) held their annual Retirement Presentations in the Anner Hotel, Thurles.

The event acknowledged three hundred and twenty seven years’ collective service given by the twelve staff members who retired in the academic year 2018/2019.

Ms. Bernadette Cullen, Chief Executive of Tipperary ETB opened the function by welcoming all including the Chairperson of Tipperary ETB Cllr. Roger Kennedy, TETB Board Members, Staff and the recipients of the presentations along with their families and friends. Ms. Cullen thanked all the retirees for being dedicated, committed members of staff to providing quality learning experiences to our students and learners.

Cllr. Roger Kennedy remarked on their outstanding service given to Tipperary ETB and how their work could be seen through the achievements of the students in the schools and centres. Their service to Tipperary ETB is valued and was acknowledged by a commemorative piece of crystal commissioned by Tipperary ETB, which each retiree received.

The twelve staff members who retired from Tipperary ETB this year were from the following schools/centres: Borrisokane Community College. Central Technical Institute, Clonmel, Clonmel Admin. Office, Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, Cahir, Comeragh College, Carrick-on-Suir, Community Education, Further Education, Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, St. Ailbe’s School, Tipperary Town

Bernadette again thanked each of the retirees for their service and wished them all health and happiness on their retirement. She remarked that colleagues and students alike will miss them but this is their time to commence a new chapter where the clock will not be so central.

The evening providing opportunities for the retirees to network and discuss future plans.