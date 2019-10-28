More Gardai needed in Roscrea and Templemore claims Cllr Shane Lee

North Tipperary County Councillor Shane Lee has called on the Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner to deploy sufficient Garda personnel to Roscrea and Templemore Garda Stations.

In a statement to this weeks Tipperary Star, Cllr. Lee said that Gardaí have either retired or transferred over the last number of years, and this is compounded by a number of Gardaí who are also out due to illness.

Cllr. Lee continued; “The population in Roscrea and Templemore has risen considerably over the last number of years, with the level of crime, also increasing significantly however, Garda personnel have not increased to match. Unfortunately, there is little or no Garda presence in these towns on a daily basis. Through my position on the Joint Policing Committee I am urging the Minister for Justice, the Garda Commissioner and the Chief Superintendent responsible for the Roscrea and Templemore areas to immediately deploy additional Garda personnel to these towns.”

Cllr. Lee continued saying, “Many residents, especially elderly pensioners, have contacted me about problems in their area. They are living in the fear. They are afraid to speak out to highlight the problem in our towns. People in the area feel that their neighbourhood is deteriorating rapidly because of the drugs, crime and drunkenness. Elderly pensioners, lone parents, and people living alone have outlined their fear and terror.”

“With the increase in population and the removal of an adequate Garda presence, people in Roscrea and Templemore have noticed a major increase in crime. I fully support the Gardaí in Roscrea and Templemore who are doing their best with the limited resources available to them, however, without increased personnel and resources their efforts are futile.

“An increase in permanent Garda personnel is needed. I am calling on the Garda authorities to station more Gardaí in Roscrea and Templemore without delay, and to resources them efficiently so that they may bring an end to this wave of anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.”