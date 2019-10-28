Michael Lowry welcomes funds for flooding areas

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed approval of funding to the value of €59,400 for flood relief works in three separate locations in Tipperary.

Drish, Thurles has been allocated €18,900 for a 450mm surface water pipe for a total distance of 250m to an open drain, along with several new road gullies and associated works.

Nenagh Rd, Borrisoleigh receives €27,000 for 120m of a 450mm surface water pipe along with three new gullies and associated works.

And finally, Holly Cottage Rd, Barnane gets €13,500 for the construction of 520m of a 450mm surface water pipe along with several new gullies and associated works.

“The three locations receiving the flood relief funding have encountered difficulties for several years now and I am pleased they can finally be resolved,” he said.