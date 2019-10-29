Coláiste Phobal Roscrea students make historic trip to Derry city

Well done to our dedicated transition year students who put on four wonderful performances last week in the school musical.

They were a credit to themselves, parents and the school. The two matinees and two night shows were very well received by all the audiences of primary and secondary students, families and the wider community.

Congrats to the production team and a big thanks to all the staff who helped out in every way to ensure the smooth running of the musical. We also thank our very generous sponsors without whom we could not operate from year to year. It is a memory that the TY students will have for many years to come. Well done to them all.

Open Night

Open night will take place in Coláiste Phobal on Thursday, November 7, from 6-8pm and the principal’s address will take place at 8pm in the school gym.

The evening will showcase all the various subjects on offer in the school along with the numerous extra-curricular activities which happen throughout the school year that students can get involved in.

All parents, guardians and prospective students are warmly invited to join us for the evening to get a flavour of all that Coláiste Phobal has to offer. We look forward to seeing you on the night.

History trip

Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré’s senior history students travelled to Derry on Friday, October 18.

After a 5am start, traversing nine counties and travelling over 550km the students were treated to a magic day in one of Ireland’s oldest inhabited towns.

Senior history students currently study Politics and Society in Northern Ireland, 1949-1993, and this educational outing enabled them to develop a deeper and more meaningful insight into events that have shaped and scarred society in the North.

Students were given a three hour bespoke guided tour which navigated iconic sites such as the city walls, Apprentice boy’s hall, Bogside, Free Derry Corner, Guild Hall and Glenfada Park. Students met locals and were given a personal and primary source account of events they had studied.

A trip to the Free Derry museum was a highlight where students immersed themselves in the Troubles”.

It was here that statistics became faces as family stories were shared in an exclusive tour for the school’s students. At 8.45pm students returned home safely thanks to FitzGerald coaches. Mr FitzGerald, Ms Quirke and Ms Nielsen, the accompanying teachers, with the group had created their own history that day by becoming the first group from the school to visit Northern Ireland.