Cashel Town Wall talk in the parish centre on Thursday, October 31

Seán Laffey of the Cashel Heritage and Development Trust will present an illustrated talk on volunteering in the context of the Town Wall.

It will be look back over 15 years of Town Wall events, and a look forward to the volunteer landscape over the next 15 years. This talk will take place in the Parish Centre, Friar Street at 7.30pm, this Thursday, October 31.

Meanwhile, The Left Hand, a community art project was officially launched on Tuesday, October 22, in the Cashel Library.

The project consist of hand silhouettes left by people in Cashel on one Sunday in September.

Hand silhouettes are the world’s oldest art form, and this Cashel 700 exhibition continues a tradition that is at least 35,000 years old.

Curated by LSAD Graduate, Cashel man Cian Laffey, the art works and a legacy book are on display in the Library until the end of the month.