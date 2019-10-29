Cllr Shane Lee's concerns for Roscrea Templemore garda stations

“I have huge concerns about both Roscrea and Templemore garda stations , with the way they are currently being run,” says Cllr Shane Lee.



“I want to be very clear on this, I'm by no means targeting the gardaí who are doing their absolute best in both stations with very little resources.



“We have a new Commissioner appointed who is using a policing model that is just not workable and its causing huge huge distress to gardaí and this is feeding down into our community that cannot be policed right because of it.

“I'm lucky enough that I will be meeting the Commissioner this week as I'm sitting on the JPC, joint policing committee and I will most definitely be highlighting my concerns on behalf of you the people. I've already had lots of discussions with the Chief Superintendent Derek Smart about this letting him know the huge fears in our community.



“I give my full commitment that I will continue to work extremely hard along with Deputy Lowry who has also worked closely with me to get more resources for Roscrea and Templemore.



If people would like to make reference to situations they had, please feel free to call me or send me a personal message on facebook. I ask you NOT to put personal information openly on this status please.



"If anyone starts leaving negative comments about the gardaí themselves I will be deleting them. With that it's also important for people to lock up and light up your homes. It's also important to make sure that your cars are locked at all times. I ask you to keep an eye on your neighbours on any suspicious activity.”

Cllr Lee's contact number is is 086 3296667.