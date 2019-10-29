€200,000 for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea infrastructure works

Roscrea’s Coláiste Phobal secondary school has been granted €200,000 by the Department of Education for works to be completed on a new toilet block, it was announced this week.

Coláiste Phobal’s growing number of secondary and PLC students means the school is expanding its infrastructure.

The school which has an enrollment of over 500 pupils from Tipperary, Laois and Offaly and was put on the school capital programme for new works in 2015.

Labour Deputy Alan Kelly has welcomed the news and acknowledged Councillor Michael Smith for his efforts in securing the funding.

Meanwhile, Coláiste Phobal’s English department has made good progress in a follow-through report, published recently.

A follow-through inspection evaluates the progress a school has made on implementing main recommendations made in an earlier inspection.

The follow-through inspection of English was conducted on May 2 this year, and the report was published in September.

It shows that “significant work has been undertaken in developing and revising subject department plans for junior cycle.”

“The role of subject co-ordinator now rotates annually, a good practice which supports professional development and the collegial growth of leadership.

“Progress has been made in adopting and implementing strategies which support the development of students’ oral, written, and comprehensions skills.”

Overall, the report notes that “good and very good progress was noted in the recommendations made in the original evaluation.

“More explicit links between learning outcomes, teaching methodologies and assessment practices would support the planning and delivery of the junior cycle curriculum. Further work is required to support the sustained development of students’ oral, written and comprehension skills.” Full report at education.ie