Cashel Mart’s first-ever Weanling Show and Sale

Cashel Mart held their first ever Weanling Show and Sale on Saturday, October 12.

There were over 600 weanlings on offer on the day with some great quality stock and prices.

Cashel Mart would like to thank all the farmers who brought stock and the numerous buyers in attendance and also a thank you to our sponsors - Michael Brosnan, Liam Ryan Cooper Fencing, Farm Relief Cahir, Martin O Dwyer Butchers, Donal O Keefe Quarries and Sean O Reilly Contractors.

Not forgetting our judges of Michael Fanning Cashel, Tom Maher Clonoulty and Jim Ryan Kilrush Thurles who did an exceptional job on the day

Cashel Mart sales are every Saturday with weanlings at 10.30am and cattle 12 noon.