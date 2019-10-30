Tipperary TDs waiting for Leo to press the election button

Tipperary TDs are keeping an eye on next week as to whether or not Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will call a general election.

Mr Varadkar is scheduled to move the writ in the Dáil on November 7 to hold four by-elections caused by the EU elections.

And many commentators see that as the day he will decide to go to the polls in a bid to form a new government.

“It is highly possible that we will have an election before the end of November,” said Deputy Alan Kelly.

The Labour TD said that he was “fully prepared” for an election and was looking forward to engaging with the people of Tipperary.

Post-election, he hoped to be to the forefront of any government should Labour be is a position to be asked to take part in a government.

Whether holding an election was a good idea or not, Deputy Kelly said was open to question, especially as Mr Varadkar had stated that he wanted to wait until Brexit was done and dusted.

He said that over the past four years, Tipperary had lost out due to its lack of presence, not just in government, but especially at the Cabinet table, and if Labour were in government he looked forward to being part of it.

Meanwhile, Deputy Jackie Cahill, said that one source had put the chances of an election being called at 50-50.

While he was not indifferent to an election being called, Deputy Cahill said the possibility of one had been “like a guillotine hanging over us with speculation every couple of months about an election”.

He said that if the Government went to the polls early it would be seen as political opportunism with FG taking advantage of FF’s difficulty over the Dáil voting fiasco involving Timmy Dooley, Niall Collins and Lisa Chambers.

“That was a mess. It looked bad and was bad,” he said. “People will say it was more Fianna Fáil cute hoorism.”

Deputy Cahill praised party leader Michéal Martin was acting swiftly in his reaction to the incidents.

The Fianna Fáil TD felt that should election be called those issues would fade in thet first few days as people’s focus turned back to issues such as health and housing.

“If the election is called let’s get on with it,” he said.

Deputy Cahill believed that no matter what the outcome of an election would be there would be a difficulty forming a government.

He said that Fianna Fáil had “swallowed a few bitter pills” in relation to issues affecting FG over the past few years but hadn’t gone to the country because of the threat from Brexit.

While FF were lagging behind FG in the opinion polls, the same had been true before the local elections, which his party’s showing had disproved.

Fine Gael candidate Mary Newman Julian said that she had been gearing up for an election since being selected as a candidate and will be "ready whenever the election is called to give the people of Tipperary the choice of a positive voice to represent them in the next Dáil".