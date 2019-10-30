Drunk man damaged wing mirror worth €120 in Liberty Square, Thurles 

A Thurles man who kicked and broke a wing mirror of a parked car, was highly intoxicated at the time, heard a sitting of Thurles district court.

Garda James Maher was on duty in Liberty Square, Thurles, on September 21 this year when he observed Thomas Whelan “walk over to a car and kick it.”

Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Colin Daly that Mr Whelan, of 55 Monakeeba, Thurles, was arrested for his own safety.

Mr Whelan was charged with causing damage to a wing mirror, valued at €120. Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Whelan “held his hands up” and is able to supply compensation.

Mr Whelan has four previous convictions, all road traffic matters.

Mr Whelan “pleaded at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Mr Whelan works at a recycling facility. “He apologises to the court,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

Judge Daly directed that Mr Whelan be assessed for his suitability to take part in a restorative justice project, and remanded him on continuing bail until November 26 next.

Judge Daly also ordered a victim impact statement, and that victim-offender mediation be considered.