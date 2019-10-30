Kicked front door, was ‘highly abusive’ to Thurles gardaí

A man who kicked the front door of a house in Thurles and was highly abusive to gardaí, was given a one-month prison sentence at Thurles district court.

Garda Alison White received a report of a “highly intoxicated male” in Mitchel Street, Thurles, on October 5 last.

Daniel Cashin had “kicked the front door” of his father’s house, and was “highly intoxicated and abusive,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

“He was very uncooperative and abusive to gardaí on the night,” added Sgt Hanrahan.

Mr Cashin was charged with being threatening and abusive in public, and with being intoxicated to such an extent as to be a danger to himself and to others.

Mr Cashin, with an address of 22 Castlelea View, Landsdowne, Portarlington, Co Laois, has 58 previous convictions, 16 of which relate to the public order act.

Solicitor Colin Morrissey said there were “unusual circumstances” in this incident.

The court heard that Mr Cashin had come to Thurles after learning that his father had passed away that weekend, but Mr Cashin later “heard his father was alive and well.” There was a “negative outcome” which caused Mr Cashin to indulge in binge drinking.

“He has rehabilitated himself,” said Mr Morrissey, who asked that the court be lenient.

Judge Colin Daly said this incident was at the “mid point of seriousness” for this kind of behaviour and reduced a 2-month prison sentence to one month imprisonment in light of Mr Cashin’s early plea.

Judge Daly fixed recognisances at €100 in the event of an appeal.