Roscrea Halloween Festival - note important change of location for the event

The Roscrea Halloween Festival committee has taken the decision to move their event from the CBS to the back of Roscrea Town Centre (Old Tesco).

"This is a big decision but hopefully the right one as we cannot control the weather," said a spokesperson. "We have kept a very close eye on the weather and it looks very bad Wednesday and Thursday. It takes two days just to set up our event and with that, it would not be possible with poor weather conditions, plus we would not expect parents to bring their kids in the rain."

The hall that they now have is over 10,000 square footage so there is lots of room and they will be in from the expected rain. Events kick off at 6pm until 8pm with the same activities as always with a disco on the night.

The fireworks will be going off at 8.30pm sharp in the CBS field, there will be NO access to the field so people can find their own location ie, the car parks and so on.

There is a huge amount of work gone into this up to today to make this a success so we really hope the general public understand and appreciate our decision.

The difficulty we now face is to notify the public. Please help us to get the message out by sharing this post as much as possible!

We look forward to a great night, let's get the party rocking.