Tipperary mental health author launches book of poetry

Catching The Thought is a new poetry book by mental health author Cathal O’Reilly and is his second book.

After the success of his first book titled A Funny Thing About Depression and fully recovered from mental health difficulties, Cathal has crafted a book that looks at nature, compassion and life from the perspective of someone who has gone through and recovered from a huge amount of grief and loss.

Cathal, son of Neil and Cathy O’Reilly from Cahir Road, Clonmel, shows resilience and wisdom and hopes to share his perspectives on life with an Irish audience.

The book will be available from November 23 online at Amazon and in store at book retailers nationwide.

All proceeds from the book will be donated to the mental health charity C-SAW, which is based in Clonmel.

For more Tipperary news read Former Clonmel Mayor resigns from Sinn Fein