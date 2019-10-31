Tipperary gardaí seek help following break-in at store

The gardaí in Nenagh are appealing for the public's help following a break-in to a local filling station and shop.

Thieves smashed a front plate glass window at Foleys Spar and Inver filling station at Gortlandroe at around 1.40am this Thursday.

A quantity of items were taken in the break-in.

The gardaí are anxious to talk to anyone who may have been in the area at around that time, especially if they noticed anything suspicious.

They are also looking to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage from the St Conlon's Road / Gortlandroe area at around the time of the incident.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station at 067-50450 or any Garda station.