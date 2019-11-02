Sour grapes: Tipperary man stole fruit from Nenagh supermarket

A man who took grapes valued at €1.99 from a Nenagh supermarket was fined €100 by Judge Marie Keane at Nenagh Court.

Rimvydas Padgureckas of 31 Melrose, Nenagh, pleaded to theft at Tesco, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on August 31, 2019.

His solicitor, Conor Delaney, said that Mr Padgureckas had been “having a difficult day” and went to the store to buy alcohol, which he paid for.

While Mr Padgureckas was walking past the fruit counter he put the grapes in his pocket and forgot to pay for them, said Mr Delaney.