Novelist Conal Creedon for Cashel libary reading on November 9

Conal Creedon the noted Corkonian playwright, novelist and documentary film maker and brother of RTE’s John Creedon will visit Cashel Library on Saturday, November 9, at 2pm.

Conal has an enormous capacity to entertain and make you laugh, while all of the while being insightful and observant. He is an established wordsmith on the Cork and national and international stages.

Conal will read from his latest novel, Begotten Not Made, which he describes as a 21st century fairy tale.

This book weaves a very poignant story of a cleric’s unrequited love for a nun – although they only met once, in 1970, on the night that Dana won the Eurovision.

His prose is frequently hilarious and never, ever dull. Conal will gladly take questions from the floor and sign copies of his book on that afternoon.

This is a unique to meet a noted Irish author up close and personal and he promises not to disappoint.

Booking essential for this FREE event to 062 63825. More information on Conal Creedon’s work can be found on his website ConalCreedon.com