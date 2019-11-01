Boil Water Notice for Galtee supply area affects parts of Tipperary

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a “Boil Water Notice” to a number of properties on a section of the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply.

This affects approximately 160 properties on two sections of water main, between Kilfeacle and Tipperary town and between Kilfeacle and Golden.

The Boil Water Notice only applies to those properties which have received a notification letter. The wider Galtee Public Water Supply Zone is not affected by this notice.

The reason for the Boil Water Notice is due to depleted chlorine levels in parts of the network.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council will continue to consult with the HSE with a view to lifting the Boil Water Notices as soon as it is safe to do so.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Updates will be posted to the Service and Supply section of www.water.ie . In the meantime, customers can contact Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 or +353 1 707 2828 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) if they have any questions.

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found on our website https://www.water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

Boil Water Notice advice:

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

• Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.