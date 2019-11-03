Co. Tipperary man appears before court charged with shoplifting from Clonmel store

A 51 years-old Fethard man charged with shoplifting from a Clonmel supermarket, has been approved bail at a district court sitting partly on condition he stay away from Clonmel except for court appointments.

The ban on visiting Clonmel was one of a series of strict bail conditions Judge Terence Finn imposed when he approved bail to Dermot Breen of Rocklow Road, Fethard at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Wednesday, October 30.

Breen was before the court charged with stealing two packets of Pall Mall cigarettes worth €23.60 at Dunnes Stores, Clonmel on Wednesday, October 23 and stealing cigarettes worth €23.60 and €10 worth of clothing from the same store last Saturday, October 26.

Gardai objected to bail being granted to Breen on the grounds that he was on bail at the time these alleged offences were committed and because eight bench warrants were issued against him over the last 13 months.

The prosecuting garda inspector told the court she was concerned Mr Breen would not attend court to face the charges against him if granted bail.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Hayes applied for bail to be approved for his client. Mr Breen went into the witness box and confirmed to Mr Hayes he was willing to abide by strict bail conditions.

Mr Breen also gave a commitment to stay away from Dunnes Stores retail units at all times and promised Judge Finn several times he would turn up to court to face the charges against him.

Judge Finn approved bail to Breen but imposed an independent surety of €1500 to be approved by the court.

The bail conditions he set include that Mr Breen reside at his home at Rocklow Road, Fethard at all times, abide by a night-time curfew between 9pm and 6am, present himself at the front door of his home when gardai call and supply his mobile phone number to gardai.

Judge Finn also directed Mr Breen to sign on at Clonmel Garda Station on Saturdays at a time to be fixed and stay away from Clonmel except for court appointments.

Mr Hayes indicated his client had difficulty meeting the independent surety condition so Judge Finn remanded Mr Breen in custody with consent to bail to appear before Clonmel District Court next Tuesday, November 5.