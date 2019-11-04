St John the Baptist Primary Schools present Recycle Your Style on November 16

On Saturday, November 16, in Cashel Community School from 12 noon to 6pm a fundraising committee formed by St John the Baptist BNS will host something new and interesting for Cashel and further afield.

They are encouraging you to purchase a space for €50 and sell your good quality, preloved clothes and occasion wear. They will provide a table and all you need to do is bring a rail and fill it with your preloved clothing, bags and shoes. You keep all the money that you make on the day of sales. It’s the perfect time of year to have some extra cash with Christmas just around the corner.

All proceeds from the spaces sold go directly to St John the Baptist Schools Building Fund.

If you and your friends would prefer to come and buy then you’ll be very welcome. There is a free draw on the door when you pay your €3 entry fee. There are three ‘limited number’ luxury raffles to run on the day.

These include two separate nights away in gorgeous hotels and a pair of Manchester United tickets for a match of your choice. They also have some amazing spot prizes to be won. The Parent Association both schools will be there to keep everyone topped up with light refreshments.

Recycle Your Style is a fundraising event taking place in aid of the extension of both schools to accommodate new classrooms and a new ASD facility within the schools.

Department of Education funding is in place to complete the structures, however, there is a significant shortfall in funding to fit out classrooms and make them work for the pupils into the future.

There is no doubt that Recycle Your Style will be an event filled with browsing, buying and selling, good humour and a warm welcome