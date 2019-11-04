Tipperary hospital to hold service of remembrance for all those affected by pregnancy or infant loss

South Tipperary General Hospital is to host a service of remembrance for all those who have been affected by pregnancy or infant loss.

An Invitation To Remember will be held in the Clonmel hospital's Education Centre on Friday, November 8, at 7.30pm.

For further information please contact the following : Gynaecology Ward: 052 61 77096 or 052 61 88253

E.P.A.U: 052 61 88252 or S.C.B.U: 052 61 77097

Bereavement Support Midwife: 086 4116956.

Refreshments to follow.