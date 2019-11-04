Festival
Roscrea Halloween Festival says ‘thank you’
Festival committee members are Shane Lee, Claire O'Meara, Gillian Pearson and Norrie Rickard
Winner of the toddler fancy dress contest, Kai Kirwan (centre). L/R: Gillian Pearson, Kai Kirwan, Laura Kirwan PICTURE: PJ WRIGHT
The Roscrea Halloween Festival committee would like to thank the wider community for another hugely successful event.
“Of course this night would never happen if not for the huge efforts all year round of our dedicated committee members,” said a spokesperson.
The members are Shane Lee, Claire O'Meara, Gillian Pearson and Norrie Rickard.
“They are the driving force behind the event. Events like these would never come to fruition without the backing of the town of Roscrea and therefore the committee would like to sincerely thank Roscrea Shopping Centre for providing an ideal location at the last minute (especially Mark Devereux, Carly Wright (music), Teresa Delaney and Danni Power (face painting), Michael O'Connor for the use of the field for the fireworks, and Kieran, Lily-Anne, Kailum and Kellyann O’Meara who were our very scary clowns on the night.”
A special thank you to photographers PJ Wright and Sean Hogan for their “brilliant and memorable photos” and the gardaí (special mention to Janice, Ailish and Mark).
Our volunteers include Tafaline Dynan, Katie Dynan, Sarah Dynan, Mag O’Rourke, Pauline O’Rourke, Katie Moloney, Damien Carroll, James Shanahan, Megan Cahill, Sophie Cahill, Sean Hogan, Pamela Aitkin, and Michelle Woods.
“To the countless people who attended on the night, we really hope you enjoyed it. Thanks for the feedback, whether positive or negative, it’s always welcome.”
Best dressed on the night was a difficult choice as there were a lot of worthy participants but the winners were: Claire and Danny Kelly (adults), Kai Kirwan (boy) and Kayla Jay Quinlivan (girl).
Chairperson and founder member Cllr Shane Lee says, “just look at the amount of businesses that got behind this event again this year.
“It shows the strong community spirit in the town of Roscrea and also the way things can be achieved when we all put our shoulder to the wheel. I encourage people to shop local as much as you possibly can as these businesses are the heart of many events in town and without them they just would not happen. Halloween, for our committee, is about providing a fun and safe environment for the people of Roscrea and surrounding areas.”
Sponsors for this event include:
Abbey Mills
AIB
Ashbourne Meats
Barber Station
Brendan Moloney
Coffeys Pharmacy
Corville Schol
Carey's Butchers
Cosy Kitchen
Carry Rd Service Station
Culture
Creation Hair Studio
Carry Out Roscrea
Deirdre Dooley
Dr Pauline Defue
Douglas Hardware
Doherty's Hardware
Drennon's Butchers
Dromakeenan N.S
Expressions Dental + Cosmetic Clinic
Excellence Hair & Beauty
Fairbrother's Fuel
Frank Murray
Flawleys Pharmacy
Golf Club
Hobbs Jellewerys
Healthy Vision
Hyland Solicitors
Interior Fashions
John Mc Quid
John Hastings
Jack's Bar
James Lynch
Jade's Hair Salon
John Carroll's Bar
Joan Bourke Pharmacy
John Butler
K9 Security
Kevin Guidera
Keane's Newsagent
Lilly O'Brien's
Luscious Beauty Salon
Mullally's Electrical
Michael J Breen Solicitors
Maddens Pharmacy
Mary Fogarty (Lismackin N.S)
Mattie Mc Grath (TD)
Moloney Sports
Milan Motors
Marina Music School
Noel Hayes Travel
Petals
Paulines Restaurant
Pure Oil
Paddy Maher (Physiotherapist)
Percival Store
Parish Priest
Phelans Pub
R.A.E Auto Factors Roscrea
Roscrea Credit Union
Ryan's Lounge (Lou's)
Roscrea Shopping Centre
Roscrea Express
Supervalu (Bernies)
Spencer Spillane Expert
Sherry Fitzgerald
Shaws
Spar
Supermacs
Tesco
Tierneys Funeral Director
Turkish Barbers
Tipperary Co. Council
Tasty Burger (Vozzas)
Ugly Duckling
Vapour Pal
Veterinary Centre
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on