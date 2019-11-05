Age Friendly Roscrea story writing course on November 12 in the courthouse

We are coming to the end of a very enjoyable and informative genealogy course and will be starting a story writing course on Tuesday November 12 at 10.30am.

We all have lots of stories, everyday stories that we should put on paper, and this is our chance to focus and start writing.

Come along to the courthouse and, in an informal relaxed atmosphere, make a start.

On November 20 at 2.30pm, inspector Ailish Moyles will be hosting a security event in the courthouse followed by a chat.

To help get us into the festive mood, the next Rambling House will take place in the courthouse on Thursday December 5, and to finish the Christmas season and celebrate little Christmas, Nollag na mBan.

The courthouse hooley will take place on Sunday January 5 in the Racket Hall.

Also a reminder as we face into the dark winter nights about the senior alert scheme.

Ring 0505 22550 for information concerning any of the above or if you are interested in volunteering with Age Friendly Roscrea.