Comóradh Pat Swan Festival in Cashel from November 15 to 17

The weekend of November 15 to 17 next will see the second year of the Comóradh Pat Swan Festival in Cashel, celebrating Pat Swan, a talented céilí drummer and stonemason.

The weekend will kick off with a concert in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre featuring the many talented tutors that we have lined up for the weekend- Enda Seery, who will be teaching tin whistle, Michael Curran, button accordion, Máire Ni Chéileachair, singing, Bríd Harper, fiddle, Theresa O’Grady, banjo, Paul Clesham, concertina, Ger Naughton, drums and Michael King, flute.

The All Ireland Senior Céilí Band Champions will take to the Brú Ború stage once more to raise the rafters with their lively playing.

If you were not lucky enough to see Cnoc na Gaoithe raise the roof of Brú Ború a few weeks ago at the Tipperary Prize Winners concert, here’s your chance to see them again.

There will also be invited musicians from throughout the county of Tipperary.

Some local children from CCÉ Caiseal Mumhan will also perform on the night. We’ll be sure to get a song or two from Pat’s beloved wife, renowned singer Nora Butler Swan! The concert will be followed by a singing circle in Brú Ború and sessions down the town. For lovers of Pat Swan and Nora, it is sure to be a night not to be missed.

On Saturday, November 16, there will be workshops given by our select group of tutors.

Intermediate students can attend in the morning from 10.30am to 12.30pm and advanced students have classes in the afternoon from 2pm to 4pm, all in the Brú Ború Cultural Centre.

As Pat was a drummer, it is a feature of our festival to have a céilí drums workshop, as well as all of the other music and singing workshops. Pat played with many céilí bands and also generously passed on his skills to young people who went on to win All-Ireland honours.

With so many talented musicians and singers around the town for the weekend there’s bound to be a session or two that will take your fancy!

There will be a Seisiún Mór in Brú Ború on Sunday afternoon bringing musicians, singers and dancers together for a final farewell session.

To book tickets for the concert or to book a place at the workshops, please phone Brú Ború at 062 61122 or email info@bruboru.ie. Tickets for the concert may also be purchased on the night. Follow Craobh Caiseal Mumhan on Facebook for updates!

This weekend of concerts, workshops and music and singing workshops promises to deliver a cultural experience not to be missed. We look forward to seeing you in Cashel.