MOTORING

WARNING: Herd of cattle loose on Tipperary road

TipperaryLive.ie

Reporter:

TipperaryLive.ie

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

WARNING: Herd of cattle loose on Tipperary

A herd of cattle are loose on a County Tipperary road.

Drive with caution on the R680 Carrickbeg to Clonmel road at Kilsheelan. 