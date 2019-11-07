Off duty Tipperary garda observed men swap seats in parked car

A man was caught driving without insurance after an off duty garda spotted him swapping seats in a car at Knockalton, Nenagh Court was told.

Jason McInerney of Tullaheady, Nenagh, pleaded not guilty to driving without insurance at Knockalton on June 27, 2017.

Garda Martin Connolly said that he observed a car coming from a side road on to the Thurles to Nenagh road and take off at speed before it pulled over to a halt.

When he glanced in his rear view mirror he saw the driver get out and swap seats with his passenger.

Some weeks later, he later observed the car and the same men in Nenagh and asked that insurance be produced. Mr McInerney had failed to do so.

Garda Connolly said that he knew McInerney for a number of years and was satisfied he had been driving.

Kenny Kerins, BL, for Mr McInerney said it was “stretching it a bit far” for Garda Connolly not to contact a colleague on the day in question but to wait for three weeks before approaching his client.

However, Judge Flann Brennan said that he was satisfied that Garda Connolly had identified Mr McInerney as the driver and had approached him when he was back on duty.

He disqualified Mr McInerney for three years and fined him €300. Recognizance were fixed in Mr McInerney’s own bond of €100.