Remembrance ceremony for parents who have lost children

Tipperary parents who have lost a child are being invited to the annual University Maternity Hospital Limerick remembrance ceremony this Saturday, November 9, in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ennis Road, Limerick, at 3pm.

Parents who have experienced the death of their baby / pregnancy loss at any stage, together with their family, friends and hospital staff, are all welcome to attend this service.

This is an annual event organised by the bereavement support and midwifery staff at UMHL.

Families are invited to stay after the service for a chat and a cup of tea.

Speaking ahead of the service, Rita O'Brien, clinical midwife specialist bereavement and loss, UMHL, said: “The loss of a pregnancy at any stage is a devastating experience for many couples. We want to join with families during this annual event to remember and celebrate each little life no matter how short."

Those attending the service are asked to show sensitivity to newly bereaved families by using the quiet space available for crying babies / young children.