Tipperary TD welcomes funding for two projects

Funding for two projects in the Nenagh Municipal District have been welcomed by Deputy Alan Kelly.

Nenagh will receive €96,000 for public realm works to improve access to Ball Alley Lane and provide car parking spaces.

Lorrha will receive €146,554 for the extension of the community hall to provide a local shop and an upgrade of facilities.

“I every much welcome this investment which will help to deliver small capital enhancements in both Nenagh and Lorrha thereby helping both communities,” he said.