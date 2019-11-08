Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society announces its cast for Oklahoma 

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has announced its leading cast members for its next annual show - the classic musical Oklahoma.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein hit show will be staged at the Strand Theatre from February 29 to March 7, 2010.

Michael Raggett will play the role of Curley while Sandra Power is cast as Laurey. Derek Ryan will play Jud Fry while Irene Malone takes on the role of Aunt Eller. Ruthie Raggett will play Ado Annie, Neil Bourke is cast as Ali Hakim and James O'Donovan will play Will Parker.

Other key cast members include Seamus Power as Andrew Carnes, Siobhan Grace-Regan as Gertie Cummings, Chris Hanlon as Ike Skidmore, Jim Kennedy as Cord Elan and Declan Smith-Robinson as Slim.

Meanwhile, Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members Irene Malone, Katie O'Shea and John Power took part the South-Eastern Theatre Group’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit show Cats staged at the Theatre Royal in Waterford from October 29 to November 2.