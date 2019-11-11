Gardai investigate hit-and-run incident in Tipperary Town 

Gardai are investigating a late night hit-and-run incident involving a car that struck two parked cars in Tipperary Town and drove off.

The accident happened at Murgasty, Tipperary around 3am yesterday, Sunday, November 10.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesperson said a a substantial amount of damage was done to the two parked cars.

He said gardai investigating the incident believed the culprit was driving a silver Volkswagen Passat.

He appealed to anyone who saw a damaged vehicle of this description or who has any information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.