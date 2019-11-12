Judging for the Roscrea enhancement committee awards 2019 is now complete

Judging for the much anticipated 2019 Roscrea Enhancement awards is now complete.

The chairman of the committee, Brian King, has confirmed that the adjudication for this year’s awards was once again conducted independently of the organising committee and that the results are a reflection of the tremendous community work in Roscrea.

Assessments for the adjudicating were conducted across a number of key areas including tidiness, vibrancy, innovation, voluntary effort, sustainability, and biodiversity.

Marion Carey, of Tipperary County Council, said that the overall adjudication report highlights a lot of the great efforts that are happening to help enhance Roscrea amongst the local community and the business community.

Cllr Michael Smith, who is also a member of the committee, said that the report certainly gave a fair reflection of all the positive work that is happening locally while Pamela Aitken who is a chief liaison officer for the committee said that the enthusiasm for the awards each year is great to see and long may it continue.

In addition to the estates, the adjudication of the awards also looked at the streets of Roscrea with floral displays, vibrancy of building and the collective efforts of street residents/business owners all featuring in the overall assessment.

A similar criteria was used for the best-presented business award while the best heritage award this year focused on cultural heritage, natural heritage and built heritage.

The winner of each of the award categories will be made public on November 15.

Pamela Aitken will be in contact with the award recipients before that date but no one will know who is receiving what actual award until the individual presentations themselves take place that day.

In addition to generous prizes the non-business recipients will receive a detailed adjudication report which will show them the key areas that were examined, what impressed as part of the adjudication process and some tips for continued success and improvement.

The committee would like to thank all those who made great efforts to enhance Roscrea once again this year in addition to thanking all our sponsors without whose support it would be almost impossible to have the awards.

A full list of winners and sponsors will be published in this publication after the recipients are announced on November 15.

The committee has asked that once Pamela notifies the key contact for each recipient that every effort is made to involve as many people as possible in the actual presentation of the award itself.

Well done to all involved.