Roscrea darts tournament raises funds for Keith Bell Repatriation Trust

Saturday November 2 saw the annual Roscrea Darts League Cup competition take place in the Racket Hall hotel.

Twelve teams stood their ground to try and pick up one of three trophies up for grabs on the day, the cup, the shield and the plate.

This year’s competition was run off in one day in aid of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, in memory of Keith Lynch.

The groups were drawn the night before the competition and everything was set for a great day of darts in aid of an incredible charity

The day saw some great matches and some great local derbies as teams battled it out for a place in the semi finals.

The who’s who of the Roscrea Darts League took part and the standard throughout the day was very high. After all groups were completed the the semi finals were set and the heat of battle went up another notch.

The plate came down to a battle between The Stand A and Team 12 with the Stand coming out the winners.

The shield saw the Delboys team taking on the Castle Bar A of Shinrone with the Delboys landing the spoils while the cup saw two Birr teams do battle, the Fighting Cocks and the Kellys of the Green, with the Fighting Cocks reigning supreme.

It was a great day that could not have happened without the support of Racket Hall, Offaly Darts and the support of all league participants. The Roscrea Darts League committee want to thank everyone for their support for this event and is delighted to have raised money for such a worthwhile charity. Your support is greatly appreciated.