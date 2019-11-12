Killenaule-Dualla water works may cause disruption on Thursday morning

Leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to parts of Killenaule, Dualla and surrounding areas during the early hours of Thursday morning this week. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme being carried out by Irish Water to safeguard water supplies and reduce leakage in the area.

Works are scheduled to take place in the Killenaule-Dualla District Metering Area from 1am until 5am on Thursday, November 14.

The water supply should return from 5am. However we recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

We would like to thank customers in the area for their patience and support as we carry out this work.

Further details are available on the Service and Supply section of the Irish Water website, www.water.ie