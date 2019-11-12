Chamber of Commerce and Tourism to host a seminar on Cashel's visitor future 

Save the date: this Wednesday, November 13, from 10am - 1.30pm in Brú Ború Cultural Centre.



Cashel Chamber president Martin Lynch is delighted to welcome back Fáilte Ireland back to Cashel to discuss the future development of Cashel’s visitor economy.



In late 2018, Fáilte Ireland - in association with Cashel Chamber of Commerce, its strategic partners - initiated the preparation of a plan for the future development of Cashel’s visitor economy.



A large number of local businesses and residents attended the stakeholder workshop in Halla na Feile where Fáilte Ireland asked for your input into the plan.



Fáilte Ireland is now keen to share the findings of the plan with you and present our schedule of interventions for its implementation. A guest speaker will speak about how destination development can work for Cashel and its visitor economy.

Please feel free to pass on the word to those you feel would be interested in coming along.