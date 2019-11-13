Cannabis addict sold drugs to pay off debts

A drug addict who was involved in the sale and supply of drugs to pay off debts, was bound to the peace for 12 months at Thurles district court.

Sgt Jason Crotty carried out a search of a premises at 2 Riverside Park, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, on August 10, 2017.

The search was conducted at the home address of Patrick McGarry, under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and a quantity of cannabis herb was seized.

Mr McGarry had a “severe addiction to cannabis” and had to pay off debts at the time, heard Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Mr McGarry was charged with possession of drugs for sale and supply and unlawful possession of drugs. He has six previous convictions.

Mr McGarry has four adult children and has started a treatment program, said solicitor Deirdre Lyons.

Judge MacGrath said the charge of sale and supply is a “serious matter”.

The judge said she was taking into account the fact that Mr McGarry is “managing to overcome his addiction”. However, her first job is to “safeguard the public.”

Mr McGarry was ordered to enter into a Section 99 peace bond of €250 for 12 months and will be under the supervision of the probation services during this period.

Judge MacGrath also made a destruction order in relation to the cannabis herb.