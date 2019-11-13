Two men appear before Co. Tipperary court charged with possessing weapons at row in Clonmel housing estate 

Two men appeared before Clonmel District Court yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon charged in connection with possessing weapons at a row in a Clonmel housing estate last week.

A third man, aged in his mid-20s, was continuing to be questioned by gardai yesterday evening in connection with the violent incident that happened in the Bianconi Drive estate of Clonmel.

David Aherne (35) of 113 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel and Gerard Greene (26) of 90 Bianconi Drive, Clonmel appeared before Judge Terence Finn yesterday charged with possession of offensive weapons at Bianconi Drive on Tuesday, November 5.

The case was adjourned to allow the DPP time to prepare a file on the case.

Both men were remanded on bail to appear before Clonmel District Court again on February 4 next year.

The court appearance followed the arrest of the three men in an early garda search on two properties in Bianconi Drive that began at 8am yesterday.

Two of the men were detained for questioning at Clonmel Garda Station while the third was detained for questioning at Cahir Garda Station.