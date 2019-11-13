Abbey CBS proud to display Tipperary sporting silverware

A very special event took place recently in the Abbey School when the school community came together to honour the victorious Tipperary teams at senior and u20 hurling and Intermediate ladies football.

The Liam McCarthy, Mary Quinn and James Nolan cups were triumphantly paraded by past pupils Stephen O’Brien Kieran Breen and Johnny Ryan as well as Tipperary ladies football and Western Bulldogs AFLW star Aisling McCarthy. Unfortunately no member of the senior panel was available to be present on the day.

Each cup was held aloft as hundreds of excited students greeted their heroes in the Abbeys new state of the art P.E. hall. The event was hosted by Mr. Michael Hanley who introduced the speakers on the day. Johnny Ryan of Arravale Rovers spoke on behalf of the victorious U20 Hurling team and talked about the important role the school played in his development and others like him and how it gave him the platform to go forward and compete at an inter-county level.

The school was privileged to welcome Aisling McCarthy, from a well known Tipperary town family, who brought the ladies football title to the Abbey school for the very first time. She acknowledged this in her speech. It was also a huge honour for the Abbey to have an athlete of Aisling’s calibre visit the school.2

Finally the Abbeys principal Mr. John Kiely thanked everyone for their help in making the day a success. He was delighted to have the Cup in the school for the second year in a row and said it would be great to make it three in a row in 2020.He acknowledged the work of the teachers and coaches in the Abbey and also took time to acknowledge the excellent work that is being done by local GDA Kevin Halley. He hoped that 2020 would continue in as successful a vein as 2019 for the Abbey, its pupils and the extended school community.

