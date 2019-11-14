Councillors complain about raw sewage entering river at Co. Tipperary village

The pressing need for a waste water treatment plant for Grangemockler has been highlighted by local councillors who have complained to Co. Council management about raw sewerage from houses in the village entering the Linguan River that is a key source of Carrick-on-Suir's water supply.

The complaints were made at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting, which also heard the village won't be able to expand further until this infrastructure is put in place.

Several councillors spoke at the meeting about raw sewage from a housing development in Grangemockler going into the Linguan River.

Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O'Meara (Ind) said there were people interested in building houses in Grangemockler in the future but they are currently restricted from doing this because there wasn't a waste water treatment plant, which was "urgently needed".

Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) said he spoke to a property developer who has put in a lot of work and paid a lot of money out of his own pocket in relation to a proposal for a new housing development for Grangemockler.

He said the village was currently depending on privately owned septic tanks but it really needed a waste water treatment plant if it was to grow and progress.

He appealed to the Council to start the process of securing this infrastructure.

As a Carrick-on-Suir resident, Cllr Bourke said he was very concerned about waste seeping into the ground and going into the Linguan River.

He pointed out that the Linguan was the source for a large percentage of Carrick-on-Suir's water supply.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby assured councillors the water treatment plant in the area was well capable of handling pollution from the Linguan River.

James Murray, senior executive engineer in the Council's Planning Department, said he had been in contact with the owner of the housing development in Grangemockler that was causing problems.

He reported this owner seemed genuinely interested in sorting the issues out there.

"I think we will get some sort of agreement before the end of the year," he told councillors.

Marcus O'Connor Director of Tipperary Co. Council's Planning & Water Services Department said the Council petitioned Irish Water on several occasions for a waste water treatment plant for Grangemockler and would certainly do so again. Irish Water was saying it didn't have money in its capital programme to provide this type of infrastructure in smaller villages.

"We will certainly push the issue and hopefully we will get it done in a future investment programme."