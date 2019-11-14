Cashel Lions Club inviting nominations for the Young Person of the Year award

Cashel Lions Club is currently inviting nominations for the Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year Competition.

This is an annual event which recognises and acknowledges the voluntary community involvement of young people in their local area.

Local schools, clubs, organisations and indeed individuals are encouraged to nominate young people who are making a contribution to the overall quality of life in their local community.

Candidates must be at least fifteen and not more than eighteen years of age on June 30, 2020.

All applicants will be interviewed by a panel of judges with experience in community involvement, education and business.

The local winner will then be entered in the national final of the Lions Club Young Ambassador of the Twenty First Century Competition which will take place in Dublin in January with the national winner travelling to Greece for a European final and convention in October 2020.

Cashel Lions Club views the Young Person of the Year Competition as a way of nurturing a spirit of volunteerism in our young people.

Cashel Lions Club is therefore encouraging community groups and indeed individuals not just in Cashel and Rosegreen but also in the neighbouring communities in Golden, Knockavilla, Clonoulty, Boherlahan, Dualla, and New Inn to nominate a young person who is displaying leadership qualities for the title of Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year2019.

This could be the young person in the community who is the ‘go to’ person when something is being organised or the ‘somebody’ in the community who is always there to help out when there is 'nobody’ else around.

So this is your chance to highlight the voluntary contribution of young people in your community by ensuring that your community, club, organisation or school has a nominee in the Cashel Lions Club Young Person of the Year 2019.

Application forms and further details are available by contacting Eddie Morrissey on 086 8988640 or by emailing cashelyouthaward@

gmail.com.

Completed applications must be returned on or before Thursday November 28.

Chistmas Shoebox Appeal

Some 254 boxes were safely delivered earlier this week as part of the Chrismas shoebox appeal.

These were received with thanks and in grateful appreciation to all who contributed.

The picture, above right, shows the checking station where contents of boxes are reviewed and the boxes are sealed with Team Hope tape and marked clearly.

The boxes are then packed into larger boxes which are clearly marked to identify whether they are for boys or girls and for what age group.

These boxes are then sealed and placed in a container for transportation to their destination.