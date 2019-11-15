Carrick-on-Suir GAA club pays tribute to Sean Ghael award recipient Bernard O’Neill

Carrick Swan GAA Club is delighted one of its members Bernard O’Neill will be the recipient of a prestigious Sean Ghael Award for services to the GAA.

Bernie is well known in GAA circles in Tipperary and further afield. He is affectionately known as ‘Pinky’ and has been a loyal servant to Carrick Swan GAA Club as player, trainer, mentor, masseur and physio.

He has won many county, provincial and national titles and continues to participate at veteran level. In his youth, Bernie was a very speedy forward in both hurling and football. But his first love was helping others to attain peak fitness and maximise their potential as players.

This year he was still involved with the Swan senior hurlers some 47 years after he first began training Swan teams. His attitude and good humour is as infectious as ever and players respond to his kindhearted nature.

He has been a friend to many down the years and remains a highly valued and respected club member.

The Sean Ghael awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, November 24 in the Dome in Semple Stadium Thurles from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. The Swan Club congratulates Bernie on a very well-deserved award and hopes he enjoys the occasion.

The club also wishes senior hurler, James Waters, a speedy recovery following his knee operation last week. The injury occurred near the end of the South final. Everyone in the club looks forward to seeing him back playing next year.

Meanwhile, the U-21 team played Moyle Rovers in Davin Park at 12noon on Sunday. The Swan team started brightly but Moyle Rovers got on top for a 10 minute spell in the first half. Despite trying hard throughout the game, the Swan players couldn’t get the scores they needed to bring them back into the game. The play St. Mary’s in their next game with the fixture to be confirmed.

Last week’s Swan Lotto numbers were 1, 7, 25, 28. The €8,250 jackpot wasn't won. Players matched three numbers and won €20 each. Jackpot now is €8,500.

There’s still time to buy 12 Days of Christmas draw tickets. First draw is on Tuesday, December 3. The draw boasts €20,000 in prize money and tickets cost €50. Contact any committee member or ticket seller for tickets.