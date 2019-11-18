Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society present Canaries by Bernard Farrell

Excitement levels are rising in Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society as they start into final rehearsals for their upcoming production of Bernard Farrell’s hilarious comedy Canaries.

This is an unpredictable, laugh-a-minute comedy centred around a group of Irish tourists in the 1980’s who come to meet while staying in the same hotel on a package holiday in Grand Canaria.

They all arrive in great form for some fun in the sun. However, things soon start going wrong - and Germans stealing sun loungers at dawn becomes the least of everyone’s worries. Drinking, lying, loose morals and misunderstandings on an epic scale result in a holiday that they will never forget – and not necessarily for the right reasons!

This production has a strong cast of six men and six women playing a collection of great characters. Marie and Tommy are on a very rare foreign holiday with Marie's Dad reluctantly in tow. They meet the wealthy holidaymakers Richard & Jane, as well as Fergus and Madelene, two strangers who met on the flight and hit it off there and then. But Fergus might not be who he says he is and there’s mystery in the Spanish air.

Throw in an outrageous German couple, a bubbly holiday rep, a very flirtatious barman and his elderly grandmother and you have all the makings of a great night’s entertainment.

The production is directed by Oliver Corbett and runs in Brú Ború, Cashel, Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 1, at 8pm. Tickets are available from O'Dwyer's Pharmacy, Main St, Cashel and Brú Ború on 062 61122. Tickets are €15.

Concession tickets for students & senior citizens on Thursday, November 28 and Friday November 29 are €10.