Pat Shortt's ‘The Premier Party’ for the Dome, Thurles, on December 14

Comedian and actor Pat Shortt is gearing up for a return to his native town of Thurles with a huge night of entertainment, comedy, and music as he pays tribute to the Tipperary senior hurling team on Saturday, December 14 next.

Pat needs no introduction, having made his name nationally with such comedy hits as D’Unbelievables and Killinaskully, before turning his hand to more serious roles such as Josie in the award-winning 2007 Irish film, Garage.

Pat will join a galaxy of stars and entertainers from across Ireland for a one-night special evening in the Dome, Semple Stadium, dedicated to the Tipperary senior hurling players.

The Premier Party has a line up that includes singer-songwriter comedy duo The Two Johnnies, based in Cahir, Deirdre O’Kane, Louise Morrissey, Mickey Joe Harte, Daoiri Farrell, Donal Clancy, Mike Hanrahan, Leo Moran and Padraig Stevens from the Saw Doctors, Dave Keary and House Band, Seskin Lane, and interviews with various players. MCs will include Daithi O’Shea and Paul Collins.

Pat told the Tipperary Star that he was tasked with curating a night of entertainment. “Of course I'd be 100% behind the team, and Liam has put a massive amount of work into it.

“I picked up the phone and rang some friends of mine from the entertainment world, and everybody was delighted.

“A lot of people who are aren't from the county would still admire them.”

The evening will include a Q&A session with some of the players. The organisers were really lucky to have Deirdre O’Kane on the bill, says Pat, who is returning from touring in the UK.

“She’s coming down to do a comedy slot. Everyone in Tipperary knows the Two Johnnies of course, and they're really gaining traction all over the place.”

Musicians including Mike Hanrahan from Stockton’s Wing, and Dave Cleary, lead guitarist with Van Morrisson, mean that some of the country’s best musicians will be playing on the night.

“The full Tipp team will be there. Louise Morrissey will be singing, so it's a huge night of music and craic. Daithí O’Shea will be there MCing with me as well.

“Paul Collins will be interviewing the team,” says Pat. “He’ll have them up on stage, and be playing clips of matches and bits and pieces to talk about. We're going to have a bit of craic with the players as well. It'll be a great night.

“Anyone interested in Tipperary hurling should come. It'll be a huge night.

“A lot of people are making it their Christmas party night, with companies giving presents to people of a ticket. It's selling very strongly at the moment, which is fantastic. Tickets are flying out the door. There will be a party element on stage,” says Pat.

Tickets are €40. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show at starting at 8pm. More information at www.eventbrite.ie