Met Eireann rainfall warning for Tipperary

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Tipperary.

The warning also covers Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

From early hours of Wednesday to noon on Thursday, spells of heavy rain at times will give amounts of 30 to 50mm with a risk of spot flooding, according to the weather service.

The warning comes into effect a midnight on Wednesday and will remain in place until midday on Thursday.