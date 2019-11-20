Tipperary gardaí are probing a car burning incident in Nenagh

The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating whether or not a car found burnt out in the town in the early hours of last Friday was connected to an earlier Garda chase.

Knockanpierce residents awoke to discover the shell of the car on the green area of their estate.

Gardaí are probing whether the car was involved in a chase by members of the force some time before the incident took place.

Two individuals were arrested some time after the incident, but it is not known if they had any connection with either incident.

Borrisokane gardaí are investigating the burglary of business premises on the main street sometime between 3am and 8am on Friday last, and a separate incident in which a shop in Cloughjordan was damaged on the same night.

There was another incident in Borrisokane at around 5.30am on Monday last when damage was caused to a window of a house on the main street.

A male was arrested in Borrisokane for a suspected breach of public order in the townland of Rathmore on Tuesday of last week.

In Nenagh on Wednesday last week a male was arrested for a similar alleged offence at Ormond Drive at approximately 8pm.

On Friday night last a man was arrested in Silver Street in the town at around 9pm for a breach of public order.

In Roscrea, two males were arrested in the main street on Sunday last for public order offences.