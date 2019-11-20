Community engages on plans to provide new River Ara walkway in Tipperary Town

A public consultation about the River Ara Walkway was held at the Tipperary Excel last Friday.

The Tipperary County Council appointed consultants, VESI Environmental Ltd., to work with the Council and the community to progress the design and delivery of a unique River Ara Walkway for Tipperary Town. Draft designs and plans were on display showing the ambition for this river walkway as a place for locals and tourists to enjoy. The public views, suggestions and ideas were welcomed on this exciting opportunity for the town.

“The current draft for the River Ara Walkway came to light initially in 2016 and in 2017 with the help of Tidy Towns, Tipperary Chamber of Commerce TIRD and the Abbey School,” explained Paddy O'Dwyer, Executive Scientist, Environment Section Tipperary County Council. “The Ara walkway consists of developing a stretch of river for approx 1Km within the Abbey School grounds in Tipperary Town. The aim of the project is to provide a Recreational, educational and social amenity for Tipperary Town whilst improving biodiversity and water quality within the river. How we value watercourses and catchments has evolved over the last number of years and with the establishment of LAWPRO, (Local Authorities Waters Program) in 2015, our approach has moved to a collaboration approach. This has led to engaging everybody within a catchment to have an input and get involved.”

The amenities included in the River Ara Walkway design include: a platform and seating area for community events, a natural playground, water ponds, a slight river reanimation and a wildflower meadow.

“To conclude the Ara walk way project will provide an excellent opportunity for both science and engineering students to get involved and develop projects such a monitoring rainfall on river levels, biodiversity studies etc.,” added Executive Scientist, Paddy O'Dwyer. “The walkway will also contain lots of information boards and the title/name for the amenity in my opinion should be decided by a schools competition. What better way to engage schools and the next generation than getting the students to think about the future and put their stamp on it?

The Monastery boys came to the public consultation and some of their suggestions were very exciting… one of which was complementary fishing rods and another the insertion of a fountain.”

The design and the suggestion box is available to view in the Tipperary Excel for the rest of the week

