Tim’s rallying call to Tipperary farmers ahead of IFA presidential vote

Tipperary IFA presidential candidate Tim Cullinan has issued a rallying call to all farmers throughout the county to support him in his bid to put the fight back into IFA to deliver results for farmers.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of voting next Monday, Mr Cullinan said: “There are over 7,000 farm families in County Tipperary, and I have been genuinely heartened by the support I have been receiving and their determination to make IFA a strong voice negotiating on behalf of farmers.”

The IFA national treasurer said he was receiving widespread support from IFA members throughout the country, but a winning team always valued the backing of the home crowd when you take on a big challenge.

“There is no doubt the state of farming and the constant attacks on farmers on many issues will require strong leadership”, he said. “I want to put the fight back into IFA to deliver for farmers and to meet the unprecedented challenges facing farmers over the next four years.”

The Ballymackey man said that Tipperary had never shied away from leadership when it came to farming issues and had never shied away from the hard decisions that needed to be taken in defence of farmer.

“I will undertake a radical overhaul of IFA’s structures to ensure beef farmers, suckler and drystock farmers, dairying, sheep and grain have direct access and involvement with the president in a new IFA management board where their voices will be directly heard,” he said.

“The power of IFA, properly harnessed, can deliver for farmers. But only strong and focused IFA leadership can make that happen. Farmers can trust me to provide the type of leadership that is needed,” said Mr Cullinan.