Gaelscoil Urmhumhan principal welcomes funding
Nenagh school to carry out works
Gaelscoil Urmhumhan: funding for new works has been welcomed by the principal
The principal of Gaelscoil Urmhumhan in Nenagh has welcomed news that the school has received funding for planned works.
“Tá an-áthas orm, ar ndóigh,” a dúirt Inez Uí hÉanáin.
She said that the funding would go primarily go towards a new access entrance, reception area and related facilities.
St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport also received funding from the Department of Education for emergency works and additional accommodation funding.
