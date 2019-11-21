Gaelscoil Urmhumhan principal welcomes funding

The principal of Gaelscoil Urmhumhan in Nenagh has welcomed news that the school has received funding for planned works.

“Tá an-áthas orm, ar ndóigh,” a dúirt Inez Uí hÉanáin.

She said that the funding would go primarily go towards a new access entrance, reception area and related facilities.

St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport also received funding from the Department of Education for emergency works and additional accommodation funding.