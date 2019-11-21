Come visit Santa in the Woods at Westons Lot, Dundrum

Come to Westons Lot, Dundrum where you will get to meet the elves, Mrs Claus and of course the main man himself Santa. There will be a gift for each child and also a photo as a memento. You will get to enjoy hot chocolate and decorate your very own cookie. Santa has given us his special reindeer food recipe so that you can take some home and spread on your lawn on Christmas eve.

This event is being run by Clonoulty Rossmore 34th Tipperary Scouts who have their den in Ballagh Social Centre and have been running for 26 years. The children who attend the group are from all walks in life. There are several children with special needs including a wheelchair user, children on the autism spectrum, severe learning difficulties and ADHD. Scouting has helped these children feel included in the community.

The group also runs the Christmas party for the Young at Heart club in the community each year and have also started a bee and insect garden in a previously vacant lot in Ballagh village. They also support the local vintage club, Men's shed and Young at Heart group along with many other projects over the years.

To help the Scouts do this they run a 'Santa in the Woods' experience in Westons Lot, Dundrum as a major fundraiser for the year. A massive amount of work and time is put in by leaders, parents and our members.

Santa in the Woods takes place on Saturday, November 30. All are welcome. See www.eventbrite.ie to book your ticket.