REVEALED: Tipperary County Council seize 539 horses in four years

Tipperary had the sixth highest number of horses seized per county between 2015 and 2019 according to figures released by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed TD.

Since 2015, 539 stray, abandoned or wandering horses have been seized by Tipperary County Council.

The highest number of horses were seized in 2015 with 152 animals being removed by the local authority while in 2016 there were 129 seized, 97 in 2017, 105 in 2018 and 56 were removed so far in 2019.

The figures were revealed following a parliamentary question put forward by Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Limerick City and County Council seized the highest number of animals with 930 horses seized between 2015 and 2019.

However only four horses were seized by Roscommon County Council in the same period.

In total 8,636 animals were seized by local authorities across Ireland since 2015.

Local Authorities have the power to deal with stray and abandoned horses under The Control of Horses Act 1996.

The Act contains provisions for the licencing and identification of horses and was introduced to address the issues caused by stray and wandering horses due to public safety concerns.

The primary purpose of the Act was to address the dangerous and unacceptable situation of horses being kept in unsuitable conditions which in many cases resulted in horses wandering onto public roads and public lands posing very serious risks to the public especially motorists and young children.

The Act provides for the designation, by local authority byelaws, of control areas in which horses cannot be kept without a licence. Enforcing the Act is a matter for each local authority.

Speaking about the figures, Minister Creed said: "The number of horses being seized nationally continues to decline. This reduction is reflective of a number of factors including initiatives being progressed by my Department in the animal welfare area as well as active enforcement of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 and the EU Equine Identification Regulations. In tandem with the work of the local authorities under the Control of Horses Act, officials of my Department have been directly involved in a number of horse seizures and have initiated prosecutions under the Animal Health and Welfare Act."